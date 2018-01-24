Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

moving out of the region throughout the night. cooler conditions are here to stay for a short time. lows tonight will drop to the mid 20's. the mostly cloudy skies tonight will turn into partly cloudy skies tomorrow. highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 30's. there is a chance of flurries early tomorrow but conditions will gradually clear up throughout the day. a warm up will begin tomorrow but our overnight lows will drop into the mid 20's tomorrow night ahead of warmer conditions thursday. expect calmer wind and partly moving out of the region throughout the night. cooler conditions are here to stay for a short time. lows tonight will drop to the mid 20's. the mostly cloudy skies tonight will turn into partly cloudy skies tomorrow. highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 30's. there is a chance of flurries early tomorrow but conditions will gradually clear up throughout the day. a warm up will begin tomorrow but our overnight lows will drop into the mid 20's tomorrow night ahead of warmer moving out of the region throughout the night. cooler conditions are here to stay for a short time. lows tonight will drop to the mid 20's. the mostly cloudy skies tonight will turn into partly cloudy skies tomorrow. highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 30's. there is a chance of flurries early tomorrow but conditions will gradually clear up throughout the day. a warm up will begin tomorrow but our overnight lows will drop moving out of the region throughout the night. cooler conditions are here to stay for a short time. lows tonight will drop to the mid 20's. the mostly cloudy skies tonight will turn into partly cloudy skies tomorrow. highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 30's. there is a chance of flurries early tomorrow but conditions will gradually clear up throughout the day. a warm up will begin tomorrow but our overnight lows will drop into the mid 20's tomorrow night ahead of warmer conditions thursday. expect calmer wind and partly cloudy skies tomorrow night. moving out of the region throughout the night. cooler conditions are here to stay for a short time. lows tonight will drop to the mid 20's. the mostly cloudy skies tonight will turn into partly cloudy skies tomorrow. highs tomorrow will rise into the upper 30's. there is a chance of flurries early tomorrow but conditions will gradually clear up throughout the day. a warm up will begin tomorrow but our overnight lows will drop into the mid 20's tomorrow night ahead of warmer conditions thursday. expect calmer wind and partly welcome back.... the little illini