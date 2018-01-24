Speech to Text for Horse rescue in need of help

the director of the horse shoe equine rescue says the shelter is full and they're in need of adopters. covered: "right around twenty miniature horses and donkeys. we have two large horses and we have three goats, eight pigs and a couple alpacas." the ground has thawed at this north terre haute animal rescue. nats director ron barnett has been busy all season caring for the animals -- big and small. he says it is not uncommon for the shelter to take in more animals this time of year... but it can be more difficult... and expensive to care for them all. nats the drop in temperatures means the animals are eating more. nats that's why he is hoping more people qualified to adopt will come by the shelter. "a good fenced in pasture and a decent shelter and they're willing to take care of the animal like they need to be taken care of." horses can be adopted for around two hundred and fifty dollars... and pigs for fifty bucks. it's not a deal the rescue makes money on... but barnett says that's not the goal. he wants to get the animals adopted. nats the shelter runs on donations... of time and money. "we also got a nice grant from the wabash valley community foundation which is helping us with our barn lighting. ibew local 725, the electricians union, is actually putting it all in for us and ivy tech are making some of the components for our horse stalls." with the harsh winter weather... barnett says fewer volunteers are willing to work outside... but help will be needed as the weather improves. for more information about the rescue and how you can help... visit our website ... wthitv.com. in terre haute, heather good, news 10.