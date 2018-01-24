wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Tredegar is expanding

Posted: Tue Jan 23 19:15:40 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 23 19:15:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

confirmed tredegar corporation is expanding. the 25-million dollar addition will bring 34 new jobs by the year 20-19. we talked to steve witt with the terre haute economic development corporation. he told news 10 ...those new jobs should pay around 27- dollars an hour. the expansion is pending city council approval of a 10-year tax abatement. tredegar is a long-time employer in terre haute. the plastics plant specializes in personal hygiene products...like diapers. [b6]first weather-wx center turning to the weather department...

