Speech to Text for Lowering the BAC?

alcohol content level. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. the report suggests lowering the level would prevent deadly accidents when it comes to drunk driving. it's a story we first brought you last week.. news 10's alia blackburn joins us now in our studio. she has more on this report and how others are responding. more than 10-thousand deaths happen every year at the hands of drunk driving. that's according to the national highway traffic safety administration experts believe lowering the b-a-c level could be one step in bringing down those numbers. "oh, that's her baby picture." one of teresa sanft's favorite things... "i always liked that picture too" is thumbbing through memories... "she was not prepared to die that day, we were not prepared to lose her." it's all she has left of her daughter morgan brittany prichard. her death was one of the nearly 10-thousand- five hundred drunk driving deaths in 20--16. "what saddens my heart is my daughter is a statistic..." a report from the national academies of sciences -- engineering and medicine is looking to bring down those numbers. one way -- they say -- is through lowering the blood alcohol concentration level from point oh eight to point oh five. many factors like gender and weight can play a part in how much you can consume to reach point oh five. we're using this chart from the american beverage institute. for example if you're a 160 pound man -- two drinks could put you at the point oh five limit. whereas -- if you're a 120 pound woman -- two drinks and you would be over that limit. it's one of several reasons the a- b-i says they're against the lowering. stating -- it crosses a line between responsible behavior and a criminal act. "i'm waiting to see how much comes out of this study and what actually gets implemented into law ..." as for sanft -- it's just a drop in the ocean in curbing drunk driving... but if it means protecting other families from the hurt she's felt.... it could be a start in the right direction. "you don't think, well i don't drink and drive so that will never happen to me or my family, but it can happen to anyone." "it becomes real when you get that phone call and you're told your child has died." the "american beverage institute" says it also sees lowering the b-a-c as an attack on restaurant and hospitality industries. back to you. it's looking more likely sunday alcohol sales "will be" legal in indiana. both the