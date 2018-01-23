Speech to Text for Clayton's Crusade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

something common like cancer or diabetes. but what if the condition is something so rare doctors have barely heard of it? news 10's lacey clifton joins us in the studio to explain. at his worst, clayton gard was taking 28 pills a day. while he's down to 15 pills -- that's still a lot for a two and a half year old. his parents are walking a thin line trying to balance his medicines and the side effects for a disorder that's barely been studied. "if a doctor comes in and takes a seat, you know it's going to be something big." at three months old, clayton gard was diagnosed with scn8-a. it's a rare genetic disorder that causes seizures and delayed development among other symptoms. "his arms will lock out in front of him and his face will smash down and it will close off his wind pipe because his muscles will contract so hard and he'll stop breathing." at that point, the gard's race to get clayton's rescue medicine, and a trip to the hospital will follow. between therapy sessions and doctors appointments, clayton's mom megan says the fight for normalcy is constant. "we go to the park and we go swim and stuff but you always have the oxygen tank in the corner and you always have the rescue meds in the diaper bag and the walker in the back of the van." what's been most frustrating for the gard's is the lack of information about the mutation. "because it's so rare, there's only about 250 known cases in the entire world now. because it's so rare, there's not big funding for it. most of the time it's families, parents of kids that are suffering with this mutation are the ones raising the money." most doctor's haven't heard of the disorder. the gard's say most of what they've learned is from other scn8a families connecting on social media. there, they share what medications or techniques have worked for their children. "it's a family that we never thought we'd ever have, but they are just invaluable." a chili cook off fundraiser is being held next month in clayton's honor. funds will go to "the cute syndrome foundation" which is researching this disorder we have more details at wthi tv dot com.