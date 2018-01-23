Speech to Text for Pike Cleanup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hand what it's like to lose everything. "15" men with "pike" fraterni volunteered to help victims of "hurricane irma". they sacrificed a "week" out of their winter break to clean up in florida. the students cleared debris from main highways. they also "re-built" the destroyed sanitation system. now that they're home -- the students say they aren't taking anything for granted! "you come back -- a place to live, a bed to sleep in, where people hit by that hurricane might not have had" "it's people's stuff -- it was shocking to see all that stuff washed up and the keys it's kind of like a filter right there" isu and i-u will renew their football series. we'll tell you "when"..... coming