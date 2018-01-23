wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 32°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 31°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Yippie Pie Yay

Yippie Pie Yay

Posted: Tue Jan 23 15:20:32 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 23 15:20:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Yippie Pie Yay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

up pie... and help for a local group. "senior education ministries" held "yippee pie yea" today. people baked pies and entered them into the contest. local celebrities were on hand to be judges. that includes indiana state police sergeant joe watts.. and our very own mike latta...mr. fork in the road! people could bid on the pies. the money collected will go to program costs for "senior education ministries". [b17]yippie pie ya-sot vo this is so important because senior citizens need a reason to have out and migle and have fellowship with one another and the community needs to see the history that's evidenced in the lives of those seniors there were 21 pies entered in today's contest! the winner was kim tanner.. in second was benny prouse. congratulations! a local fraternity at "i-s-u" saw first

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It