Speech to Text for Yippie Pie Yay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

up pie... and help for a local group. "senior education ministries" held "yippee pie yea" today. people baked pies and entered them into the contest. local celebrities were on hand to be judges. that includes indiana state police sergeant joe watts.. and our very own mike latta...mr. fork in the road! people could bid on the pies. the money collected will go to program costs for "senior education ministries". [b17]yippie pie ya-sot vo this is so important because senior citizens need a reason to have out and migle and have fellowship with one another and the community needs to see the history that's evidenced in the lives of those seniors there were 21 pies entered in today's contest! the winner was kim tanner.. in second was benny prouse. congratulations! a local fraternity at "i-s-u" saw first