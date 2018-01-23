Speech to Text for National Handwriting Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

pen! today is national handwriting day! to celebrate -- a presentation was set up at indiana state university. there-- students could have their handwriting analyzed. they could also learn about the benefits of writing something down by hand instead of typing it out. officials say by doing so -- you work your brain and motor skills. [b15]national handwriting day-sot "when you're writing by hand there's a hand-brain connection and you're really synthecizing what you're hearing and putting it on paper and really synthecizing the information to what's most important and nothing that down so you really have better comprehension of it and better recall." january 23rd was chosen "national handwriting day" because it's john hancock's birthday. hancock had the biggest signature on the declaration of independence. the community is serving up