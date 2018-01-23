wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Local soldier loses his life in training exercise

Posted: Tue Jan 23 15:11:32 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 23 15:11:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

death of a soldier from the wabash valley. the flag was at half staff today at "north knox high school". it was a way to honor the liee of "clayton cullen". he was a former student, and a bicknell native. according to the associated press... cullen was a member of the national honor society, student council, and soccer team. cullen and another person died over the weekend. they were training in a helicopter at "fort irwin" in california. that's when their chopper crashed. "cullen" was assigned to the 4th infantry division in colorado springs. fire investigators are ruling a west

