Speech to Text for Food and Beverage Tax passed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a convention center for terre haute. good evening and thanks for joining us. remember that members of vigo county's capital improvement board said the convention center isn't dead. but it may require help from the indiana general assembly. if passed, that help will come in the form of a food and beverage tax. news 10's jon swaner fills us in about what this could mean for "you". it's tonight's top story. "several vigo county and terre haute leaders made the trip from terre haute to indiana statehouse today to testify on behalf of senate bill 35. that bill would establish a food and beverage tax for vigo county." the tax would add a one-perecnt to your bills at vigo county restaurants. senator jon ford sponsored the bill. he says the bill would generate about $2-million dollars annually for a convention center. "this year, we're actually getting to testify on it. we didn't get to last time. we have a specific project, so that really helps." the hearing for senate bill 35 took place in the same room where last year's casino bill was defeated. this year, vigo county saw a much different result. the committee on tax and policy passed the bill 11 to nothing. "it was amazing. i was very surprised, because there were some tough questions in there." kelly ford co-owns j-ford's black angus in downtown terre haute. she spoke with several of the city's restaurant owners, who say they're on board with this tax. "all they wanted to know was to make sure that 1% went directly towards tourism and to build the convention center. that's all they wanted to know, and they were on board." "now that senate bill 35 has passed committee, it will now move to the full senate for their consideration. if it passes the senate as expected, it would move to the house ways and means committee. from the indiana statehouse, i'm jon swaner, back to you." ////////// "news 10" is keeping you update on the