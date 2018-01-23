wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

South Vermillion flu issues

Posted: Tue Jan 23 14:31:52 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 23 14:31:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

active".. when it comes "to the flu'! "the flu" is everywhere "right now". "the centers for disease control and prevention says".. "30"-pediatric flu deaths have occurred in the united states so far this flu season. that's why "the school district" is taking action.. offering students flu shots and dis-infecting inside their schools. they say.. they're "not" taking any chances.. "against the deadly virus". ///////// [b22]svsc flu challenges-sot ///////// "wanted to be aware that it can happen in our schools. we haven't had a problem with it. but we are aware. we are vigilant with our cleaning." //////// a reminder.. that "if" you have "not" already gotten your flu shot.. you still can get one. plus.. make it a routine to wash your hands and wash them often! and "if" you "are" sick.. "stay home".. you don't want to infect others. helping those.. who need "extra hands"! why "some

