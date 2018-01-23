wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 32°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 31°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Livestream View Now

West Terre Haute House Fire latest

West Terre Haute House Fire latest

Posted: Tue Jan 23 14:29:04 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 23 14:29:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for West Terre Haute House Fire latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

haute house fire" "suspicious'! it happened just after "8"- o'clock last night "on elmwood avenue". "the house" was heavily damaged. "firefighters" told us.. no one was home when the fire started. "investigators" were back at th scene this morning. "they say".. they've ruled- out "all natural" or "electrical causes". again.. "fire investigators say".. this fire "is suspicious". and... an update for you now.. as a recent

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It