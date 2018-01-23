Speech to Text for United Way Press Conference

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

united way".. is going through "a major transition". you know the group.. as a massive fundraising organization. but leaders.. are wanting "you".. to see "them".. in a different light. news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. attended a press conference this afternoon. he shares "the big announcement"! "rondrell".... //////// when you think of the united way... you probably think of raising money for one need or another. but today, they say they're going for a complete make over ... and they're using this... it's a strategic plan... it outlines their new goal for the organization. that includes what they call a major shift from fundraising. that's mainly because donations have been down 40 percent over the last 10 years. so... they're using the plan to be more affective. they are now putting a hard target on families battling financial insecurty. it's an issue they say most impacts the wabash valley. listen to this, they say it takes a paycheck of 28 dollars an hour to properly provide for a family of four. 30 thousand families are living beneath that threshold. starting now, their focus will be providing help for those families. [b15]united way presser-fronted sot 07:52:07,24 //////// "that is to move some 10 thousand households into financial security from where they're currently struggling working families in our community. " ///////// now.. this is a long term goal, tonight at 6... we'll tell you when you can expect to see these changes... plus we'll tell you about an event happening tonight, that putting the united way in the limelight. back to you...