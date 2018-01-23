Speech to Text for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

terre haute: one flew over the cuckoo's nest a charming rogue contrives to serve a short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. this, he learns, was a mistake. he clashes with the head nurse, a fierce martinet. quickly, he takes over the yard and accomplishes what the medical profession has been unable to do for 12 years; he makes a presumed deaf and dumb indian talk. he leads others out of introversion, stages a revolt so that they can see the world series on television, and arranges a rollicking midnight party with liquor and chippies. for one offense, the head nurse has him submit to shock treatment. the party is too horrid for her and she forces him to submit to a final correction of a frontal lobotomy. winner of the 2001 outer critics circle award for outstanding revival. january 26 & 27, february 2 & 3 at 8 p.m. january 28 and february 4 at 2:30 p.m. $15.00, $10/students 232-7172 ctth.org federal workers head back to terre haute: one flew over the cuckoo's nest a charming rogue contrives to serve a short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. this, he learns, was a mistake. he clashes with the head nurse, a fierce martinet. quickly, he takes over the yard and accomplishes what the medical profession has been unable to do for 12 years; he makes a presumed deaf and dumb indian talk. he leads others out of introversion, stages a revolt so that they can see the world series on television, and arranges a rollicking midnight party with liquor and chippies. for one offense, the head nurse has him submit to shock treatment. the party is too horrid for her and she forces him to submit to a final correction of a frontal lobotomy. winner of the 2001 outer critics circle award for outstanding revival. january 26 & 27, february 2 & 3 at 8 p.m. january 28 and february 4 at 2:30 p.m. $15.00, $10/students 232-7172 ctth.org terre haute: one flew over the cuckoo's nest a charming rogue contrives to serve a short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. this, he learns, was a mistake. he clashes with the head nurse, a fierce martinet. quickly, he takes over the yard and accomplishes what the medical profession has been unable to do for 12 years; he makes a presumed deaf and dumb indian talk. he leads others out of introversion, stages a revolt so that they can see the world series on television, and arranges a rollicking midnight party with liquor and chippies. for one offense, the head nurse has him submit to federal workers head back to work this morning. 'the promise" that got "senate