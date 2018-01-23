Speech to Text for TH North beats Shakamak

brittany huddleston with her feet on the line, that's good for a deep two.... terre haute north answers with senior zoe howes, she catches dow low....kisses two off the glass and draws the foul..... she'd hit the free throw for the old fashion three-point play... howes had 17..... aundrea kearschner had 12 for north, they find her on the cut and she scores.... terre haute north wins on the road 62-29 at shakamak....