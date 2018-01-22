Speech to Text for Tyreke Key playing well for Sycamores

team hits the halfway point of their mvc schedule wednesday when they travel to southern illinois... the sycamores sit five and three in the conference and just a game back of first.... isu right now is playing their best basketball of the moval season and one of the guys leading the charge is tyreke key... after a solid start to the season, key hit the freshman wall and struggled for about a month.... then this past week he came back with three straight double figure scoring games and a great job on the defensive end... head coach greg lansing said he recently challenged his freshman and he likes how keys has responded.... after last game i told him to take the governor off. play like your hair is on fire on offense and defense just lock in. prepare on how we want you to guard. he's a talent. jalen moore has been named a ibca/subway player of the