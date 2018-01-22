Speech to Text for Energy Assistance problems

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

been helping families going through a hard time.. as of right now.. the organization is swamped with so many people needing help.. bills have been piling high for some families in vigo county.. and it's not just because of the cold weather.. "we've been swamped before we ever had the cold weather" many families are reaching out to the energy assistance program to receive help.. what you're seeing here is piles of "disconnect" forms .. because some household's are about to be disconnected if they don't receive assistance. "we have so many disconnects come in that we have to take care of them first" the program gives families a one time payment on their energy bill when they need it. gavin turner has recently went through some hard times.. but he says the program is doing a lot of good. "the local energy assistance programs really helping me get back on my feet so i'm not so strapped for cash" and although the program is federally funded.. the government shut down isn't affecting them just yet... turner says he's thankful for the program helping so many.. "so it's a really great program that we've got going locally and it's helping me out quite a bit" there are several regulations to who can receive help.. if you think you need help through the program.. visit our website for more information.. that's wthi tv dot com.. back to you..