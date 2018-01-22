wx_icon Terre Haute 55°

Church van arson remains under investigation

Mon Jan 22 15:23:42 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 15:23:43 PST 2018
Christopher Essex

still under investigation. it happened at "saints home church, of god in christ" more than a month ago. church officials say -- a van was engulfed in flames -- and exploded next to the church. fire officials say they need the public's help. they say at this point there aren't any leads on the case. "that fire was in a vehicle that was adjacent to a structure and it could've very easily spread to that structure. so we want to make sure we try to find out who was responsible for that and bring them to justice." if you have any information that could help in solving this arson case -- call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop. a knox county, indiana

