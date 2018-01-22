Speech to Text for Latest on North Bomb Threat arrest

north vigo high school". good evening. thanks for joining us. on may 5th of last year, terre haute police arrested a north high school student. police believe he was the accomplice in the hoax. news 10's jon swaner joins us live from north high school. he has more to tell us about the chief suspect. it's tonight's top story. rondrell.. that chief suspect resides in maryland... and he's suspected of making 13 hoaxes like the one made last april here at north. this suspect from maryland will now do time here in indiana. terre haute police and the f-b-i say they were able to quickly identify the suspect in this case. in fact, authorities say he called terre haute police the next day to taunt them, saying they'll never find him. "and that was typically his m-o. once he'd make a threat, several hours later he would call the jurisdiction, and in a sense brag about it all." he bragged because a dozen other communities across the country were unable to find him. terre haute police proved to be unlucky thirteen. "my main goal was to get as much information as possible. i'm not especially gifted in computers and things like that. i was trying to get him to expose himself in any way i could." police chief john plasse would not elaborate, only saying the suspect made a mistake. within a month after the call was made to north high school, federal agents were raiding the suspect's home, leading to his arrest and the arrest of a north high school accomplice. while the north student's punishment has not been made public, we can tell you the maryland suspect will serve two years in the indana department of correction's juvenile division. "we insisted on that, because we understand the effect that this has and the terror that it causes to the community." ////////// and not just this community, but a dozen others who accepted indiana's sentence for this maryland youth as their own. we can tell you the two boys involved in this hoax met online playing video games. the one from maryland then began grooming the local suspect, knowing he had to have someone on the inside for the hoax to be believable. back to you.