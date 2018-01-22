wx_icon Terre Haute 55°

wx_icon Robinson 56°

wx_icon Zionsville 51°

wx_icon Rockville 55°

wx_icon Casey 55°

wx_icon Brazil 55°

wx_icon Marshall 55°

Clear

Child molestation arrest

Child molestation arrest

Posted: Mon Jan 22 15:22:25 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 15:22:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Child molestation arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

child molestation charges. police arrested logan white. they say they got information white had a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl. according to police...both denied those claims. last week police responded to reports of a fight between white and another juvenile. witnesses told police it all started when the juvenile saw white in the alleged victim's bedroom. police said white eventually confessed to the relationship during an interview. he remains in jail tonight. a "church van arson" in terre haute is

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It