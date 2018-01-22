wx_icon Terre Haute 55°

Voting Centers in Vigo County

Posted: Mon Jan 22 15:12:48 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 15:12:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"still" working on a final decision for 20-18 voting centers.. vigo county clerk "brad newman" says.. the group is working on getting funding from county council. that's for the voting center on the city's east side.. the board.. hopes to gain "the meadows shopping center" a a voting location. members submitted a signed letter to the county council for a "3" year program for the location.. the board.. is hoping to have a final decision by their next meeting.. the energy assistance program in vigo county

