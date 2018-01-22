wx_icon Terre Haute 55°

wx_icon Robinson 56°

wx_icon Zionsville 51°

wx_icon Rockville 55°

wx_icon Casey 55°

wx_icon Brazil 55°

wx_icon Marshall 55°

Clear

Monday Early Forecast

Monday Early Forecast

Posted: Mon Jan 22 15:10:58 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 15:10:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers after midnight. mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. cloudy, with a high near 38. west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. west northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

