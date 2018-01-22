wx_icon Terre Haute 55°

Car crashes into law firm

Posted: Mon Jan 22 15:05:00 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 15:05:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a downtown law office". this was the scene "early this afternoon". "indiana state police say".. "the driver" of this white van. ran a red light .. crashing into "a dodge charger". "that charger" was then pushed over a fire hydrant.. and into "the anderson and nichols law office" at "3rd and ohio streets". several citations were issued to the driver of the van.. including: not having a license or insurance .. and having an open container of alcohol. luckily.. no one was injured. "a local organization" is helping those in

