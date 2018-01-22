Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

day time highs today getting up to 58 here in the valley. breezy though, with potential gusts up to 30 miles an hour. tonight, a cold front starts working its way through, dropping us down to 38. showers still possible. tomorrow a wintry mix in the morning, but clearing out by mid day. highs up to 40. on wednesday -- terre haute will be involved with the "point- head toward the afternoon hours, but temperatures will be the talker.