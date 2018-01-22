wx_icon Terre Haute 55°

wx_icon Robinson 56°

wx_icon Zionsville 51°

wx_icon Rockville 55°

wx_icon Casey 55°

wx_icon Brazil 55°

wx_icon Marshall 55°

Clear

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Jan 22 10:55:36 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 10:55:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

day time highs today getting up to 58 here in the valley. breezy though, with potential gusts up to 30 miles an hour. tonight, a cold front starts working its way through, dropping us down to 38. showers still possible. tomorrow a wintry mix in the morning, but clearing out by mid day. highs up to 40. on wednesday -- terre haute will be involved with the "point- head toward the afternoon hours, but temperatures will be the talker.

