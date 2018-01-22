wx_icon Terre Haute 55°

wx_icon Robinson 56°

wx_icon Zionsville 51°

wx_icon Rockville 55°

wx_icon Casey 55°

wx_icon Brazil 55°

wx_icon Marshall 55°

Clear

Monday Morning Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Jan 22 05:48:51 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 05:48:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

start the work week, but a little warmer. day time highs up to 58. tonight the showers hang around along with the breezy conditions. overnight lows dropping to 38. as we start tuesday, we could have a little snow and rain mix, but that will change to rain by mid day. a little cooler than today, with a high only reaching 40. recovery efforts continue today in a california rumbles of thunder as we starts the day off. cloudy, rainy, and windy as we start the work week, but a little warmer. day time highs up to 58. tonight the showers hang around along with the breezy conditions. overnight lows dropping to 38. as we start tuesday, we could have a little snow and rain mix, but that will change to rain by mid day. a little cooler than today, with a high only reaching 40.

