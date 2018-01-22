Speech to Text for Vigo county celebrates first day of it';s bicentennial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

now... it's vigo county's turn to ring in 200 years of their own. news 10's garrett brown show us what this county has to be proud of. [b6]bicentennial proclamation-pkg a lot of things have happened in the past 200 years. not only around the world but right here at home. that's why the community gathered sunday to celebrate the bicentennial of vigo county. though the weather was cold and dreary sunday afternoon that didn't stop people all over the county from celebrating. that's because sunday marked a very special birthday. "todays date, january 21st is the bicentennial date this county was formed." the vigo county historical society and the county commissioners held a bicentennial kickoff event. it took place inside the vigo county courthouse. there those who enjoy local history gathered for a proclamation celebrating 200 years of progress. "well of course the vigo county historical society is thrilled to be a part of this. there are so many wonderful events and people that have come from this county that we want to tell of their stories." but this gathering today isn't the only event that will celebrate this occasion. the county plans to hold various events throughout the year. they also hope to open a new bicentennial park in the county. the county commissioners are jist happy to see people get excited for the celebrations.. "i think that this shows the interest of the people of where they live. we love where we live and this just really puts the icing on the cake that we can really get out and celebrate together." a celebration that the community hopes everyone will get involved in. learning about our history that has shaped us into the great county we have today. "i hope that the citizens of this county will gain a lot of pride for the place that we live. vigo county has touched the world in many ways and we want to tell those stories as well." news 10 is also excited to announce we too are getting involved in vigo counties bicentennial. we are teaming up with the vigo county historical society for a new series. it will showcase some of the greatest history stories from across the county each month. you can catch the first story in our series on thursday the 25th. back to you. the state of indiana wants to make sure