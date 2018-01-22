Speech to Text for Last homecoming spoiled

can't beat 'em, join 'em. but even though turkey run and rockville each have a win over the other this season.. they're merge is still just a matter of time. "this is the last everything. the last run. the last homecoming. the last everything" the last one didn't go exactly as planned for the rox.. "oh it was intense. we all wanted that win." rivaly turkey run blitzing rockville to spoil homecoming at the roc-a-dome.. "we were all scraping for the ball. there was a lot of fouls, but through it we still won" it could be the last time these longtime rivals share the same court.. that is.. until every game starting next season.. "they have a lot of guys and we have some parts. and i think we're going to be really good when we pull everybody together." turkey run and rockville consolidating at the end of the school year to become a unified parke-heritage high school.. and after years of competing against each other.. it might be hard to adjust at first. "we're going to start out as rivals at the beginning. we're going to be fighting for each position. they're going to pick the best players. we're going to stay as friends, become friends and we're going to work through it." turkey run freshman connor davis and rockville junior landon newnum combined for nearly half the points scored in the homecoming game.. and they'll be teammates next year.. "he lives out by me. he's my neighbor. i'm probably going to get in the gym with him a lot in the offseason and we're going to be working a lot, so i'm excited for that." but with plenty of basketball still to play this season.. newnum just wants one last shot at his rival. "hopefully we can get them back maybe at the end of the year in the sectional. all depends on the draw though. we'll see." turkey run and rockville both play in the north vermillion class 1-a sectional.. the pairings are announced in mid february.. meanwhile.. the girls basketball pairings being