Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

night and the first part of the day tomorrow. temperatures will rise through the night to he upper 40's. tomorrow rain showers will move in and expect isolated storms as cooler air tries to arrive. highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50's. the rain has a chance to turn into snow tomorrow night as temperatures drop significantly to the lower 30's. the cooler conditions will stay shortly and then a warmer trend will continue through the work week. continue through the night and the first part of the day tomorrow. temperatures will rise through the night to he upper 40's. tomorrow rain showers will move in and expect isolated storms as cooler air tries to arrive. highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50's. the rain has a chance to turn into snow tomorrow night as temperatures drop significantly to the lower 30's. the cooler conditions will stay shortly and then a warmer trend will continue through the work week. continue through the night and the first part of the day tomorrow. temperatures will rise through the night to he upper 40's. tomorrow rain showers will move in and expect isolated storms as cooler air tries to arrive. highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50's. the rain has a chance to turn into snow tomorrow night as temperatures drop significantly to the lower 30's. the cooler conditions will stay shortly and then a warmer trend will continue through the work week. continue through the night and the first part of the day tomorrow. temperatures will rise through the night to he upper 40's. tomorrow rain showers will move in and expect isolated storms as cooler air tries to arrive. highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50's. the rain has a chance to turn into snow tomorrow night as temperatures drop significantly to the lower 30's. the cooler conditions will stay shortly and then a warmer trend will continue through the work