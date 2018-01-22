Speech to Text for State women beat Ill. State

sweep this weekend as the sycamore women also host the redbirds .. 3rd quarter.. sycamores down one.. kierra isaiah.. spins to the hoop.. draws the foul for the and-one and a sycamore lead.. then.. ashley taia finds wendi bibbins for the baseline jumper.. bibbins a near double- double with 8 points and 11 rebounds .. later in the 3rd.. tierra webb drives into the lane and draws contact for the hoop and harm.. i-s-u trails by three .. but the defense locks down in the 4th .. and they get the buckets they need.. ashley taia with the sycamore three.. she leads the way with 12 points.. indiana state wins back-to- back games of the first time this season.. trees beat the redbirds 52-49. [e6]sycamore women vs ils-sot i think we're becoming more consistent. and that's what we've talked about, becoming a consistent team with our effort. we can't control whether the ball goes in the hoop or not every night. we can control how hard we can play. we can control defensively what we can do. and we've tasted a little bit of success. the old saying