wx_icon Terre Haute 50°

wx_icon Robinson 51°

wx_icon Zionsville 48°

wx_icon Rockville 50°

wx_icon Casey 50°

wx_icon Brazil 50°

wx_icon Marshall 50°

Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Warmer, rainy, and foggy for Sunday.

Posted: Sun Jan 21 07:15:39 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 21 07:15:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tracking showers and foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It