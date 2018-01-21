Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tracking showers and foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with gusts as high as 28 miles an hour, and even warmer than today. highs up to 58 tomorrow. colder tuesday with a chance for snow and rain, then warmer heading though the work week. foggy conditions as we head out the door. temperatures warmer still, up to 49 today. tonight still some areas of patchy fog, but staying warm. overnight lows down to 48. then for monday, showers and even a stray thunderstorm could be possible. windy conditions, with