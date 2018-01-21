Speech to Text for Local women gives clothes to those homeless in the area

and freezing temperatures last week. while many of us have access to heat and warm clothing -- many do not. as news 10's garrett brown explains ... that's why one woman is using "that" need as motivation to help others. 13. that's is the longest stretch of days the valley had freezing temperatures. while some were having issues of frozen pipes or cars that wont start others were focusing on surviving without a home. but all it takes it a single warm heart to help those in need. if you go downtown in terre haute there is the crossroads plaza. for many they just see concrete and iron. but for one woman she saw an opportunity to help those in need. "we've been down here daily if need be." this is debbie pepelea, a terre haute resident and good hearted citizen. every once in a while she'll make her way to the plaza to hang clothes on these bars. but its not for decoration, its for those who are homless in need of extra warmth. "well last year i saw a sign a sign that said, this scarf is not lost. please take if you need one so i started doing that." since then she has hung out over two hundred and forty scarfs, hats and gloves to those in need. what started off as just herself has grown into getting help from friends..as well as donations from other organizations. for her its more than just a community service. its knowing she is making a difference in someone's life. "it really makes me happy, it's a good feeling, it's a feel good feeling that someone is hopefully a little bit warmer than they were a few minuets ago." no matter how long this winter may last she plans on putting these cold bars to use. spreading warmth and love one scarf at a time. "i'll keep doing is as long as i can. " news 10 also wants to remind everyone that the point in time count takes place wednesday, januarary the 24th. the annual event is a nation wide homeless count. the information gathered helps determine housing and resources needs in the community. some of the locations people can meet is gilbert and fairbanks park in vigo county. other places include st. benedict's church, ryves hall and the vigo county public library. if you would like more information go to our website at wthitv.com.