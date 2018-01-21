Speech to Text for LIC First Round

crown is already on the line over in illinois.. the little illini conference tournament gets in full swing today.. casey-westfield enters unbeaten in the l-i-c.. the top-seeded warriors against lawrenceville.. 2nd quarter.. warriors moving it around.. and good passing makes it easy .. kyle carver the lay-in.. casey leads by 14.. the indians hanging around.. blayne winningham drives baseline and draws the foul.. he converts the old-fashioned three point play for lawrenceville.. then it's connor o'dell.. corner three.. indians inching closer.. but the warriors respond.. going the other way.. it's logan hawker with a trifecta of his own .. casey-westfield advances in the conference tournament .. warriros 73-48 over the indians.. game 2 of the tourney features the marshall lions and the newton eagles... early in the 1st: marhall really showing off the hustle ..it leads to an elbow jumper from wade tharp, 2 of his 27 points on the night, lions up by 3 later in the 1st: great lions ball movement frees up isacc wood for the open three, count it. marshall up by 5. 2nd qtr action now and the eagles are mounting a comeback behind this zack jansen jumper, he gets the bucke and draws the foul. newton cuts the marshall lead to one after the old fashinon three point play... later in the 2nd, and it's fast break time for newton, great outlet pass to nicholas cohorst leads to the strong two handed dunk. eagles take a three point lead... marshall rallied in the 4th qtr and goes on to beat newton 61-53 robinson takes on host red hill in game three of the lic tourney... the salukis come out on fire to start this game, nice floater in the lane by big man andy wells gives red hill the early lead... later in the qtr, red hill showing off the ball movement with this beautiful baseline pass to corbin shoulders, he goes up and in red hill up by 5... salukis lead by 7 to start the 2nd, robinson begins their comeback behnind big man branton scott down in the low post for the contested two points...maroons down 5 later in the qtr, robinson offesne starting to roll, walker sandschafer misses his first look, but stays with it, gets his rebound, and goes up again. this time he's successful, he'd finish with 29 on the night. robinson down by 1... the maroons would comeback and win this one 69- 55 over host red hill... every game in the missouri valley conference