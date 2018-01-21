Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

meeting in the buggy bowl.. midway through the 3rd, jack wininger corals the miss and goes back up strong for the lay in, cougars down by 14... later in the quarter, great ball movement by barr-reeve leads to a low post score for quientin yoder.. and he gets the foul...vikings leading big.. you gotta check out this no look pass by brycen graber to cameron graber for the easy lay in.. and you can't talk barr-reeve without junior gabe gladish, he drills this corner three before the whistle.. gladish would finish with 19 points in the game... barr- reeve owns this one from start to finish.. vikings capture the buggy bowl victory 44 to 24..