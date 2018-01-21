Speech to Text for TR beats Rockville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rockville and turkey run tonight.. the two meeting for the rox homecoming.. the warriors start off red hot.. look at the dime from trent leonard.. connor davis straight to hoop .. turkey run with the early lead.. the rox fight back behind who else but landon newnum.. the junior pops it up top for the three ball .. still down big after a quarter.. 2nd quarter.. newnum takes the handoff from hunter michalic and drills another three.. he had 35 points in this game .. but even that wasn't enough to steal the show.. nate ferguson the beauty to connor davis again.. what a game for davis .. the freshman scores 36 points .. as the warriors stun rockville 79-72.. [e5]rockville vs turkey run mbb-sot a freshman step up. another big rivalry game.. barr-reeve and north daviess