Speech to Text for THN beats Southport

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

terre haute north basketball playing on two straight nights.. the patriots hosting conference indiana foe southport early on.. tate cooper comes up with the lose ball and quickly goes the other way for the patriots.. he steps back for the jumper...patriots lead by 4 early we've seen this all season long.. great court vision by jovan morris as he hits a streaking denny zigler to the rack.. patriots off to a nice start.. they work the ball to zigler in the corner, he makes the quick cut and banks in the reverse lay up.. north up by 9 later in the 2nd morris makes the cardinal defense pay for leaving him open at the top of the perimiter for the easy three point basket... terre haute north beats southport 67-63 and improves to 2-1 in conference play... it could be the last meeting between