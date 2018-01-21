Speech to Text for Sycamores rout Illinois State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

valley conference has been a hard-fought battle for indiana state basketball.. but it today the sycamores had had enough.. indiana state hosting illinois state .. the redbirds beat i-s-u in overtime on new years eve.. and the sycamores were out for some payback.. jordan barnes gets separation and buries the long ball.. trres up 15 at the half.. they come firing out of the locker room.. brenton scott hits the corner three.. he goes for 23 points.. i-s-u has struggled closing out this season.. but not today.. bronson kessinger puts him on a poster.. then.. qiydar davis all by his lonesome and he throws down a 360 jam.. and bad news for the redbirds.. when it rains it pours .. next possession.. barnes steals and lobs it up.. tyreke key finishes at the rim.. and it keeps coming.. davis again.. flushes it one more time.. indiana state putting on a show for a big crowd at hulman center.. that sequence extends the lead to 40 .. indiana state puts the missouri valley on notice with an 84-54 win over illinois state.. a stunning win that even surprised head coach greg lansing. i know they're really good, but tonight they were outstanding. purdue has already put the big ten on notice.. the 3rd