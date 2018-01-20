Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today will be much warmer, with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. artificial intelligence is creeping into more and more aspects of our lives. next up-- job interviews. news 10's rondrell moore with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. artificial intelligence is with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. artificial intelligence is creeping into more and more with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. artificial intelligence is creeping into more and more