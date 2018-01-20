wx_icon Terre Haute 45°

wx_icon Robinson 44°

wx_icon Zionsville 40°

wx_icon Rockville 45°

wx_icon Casey 43°

wx_icon Brazil 45°

wx_icon Marshall 45°

Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Warming up, but bringing some rain too!

Posted: Sat Jan 20 06:53:37 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 20 06:53:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today will be much warmer, with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. artificial intelligence is creeping into more and more aspects of our lives. next up-- job interviews. news 10's rondrell moore with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. artificial intelligence is with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. artificial intelligence is creeping into more and more with a mixture of both sun and clouds. day time highs getting up to 42. tonight some rain makes its way in, and we could see some patchy fog. overnight lows down to 36. then for your sunday, fog in the morning and light rain showers stick around through the day. temperatures even warmer, up to 47 for the high. monday gets even warmer with temperatures in the low 50s, but still the chance for rain. artificial intelligence is creeping into more and more

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It