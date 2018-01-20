Speech to Text for In The Zone Segment 1

wiped out the entire high school basketball schedule last friday, in the paint has returned tonight... several teams have the night, off but we still had plenty of action around the wabash valley... knox county bragging rights on the line between vincennes lincoln and north knox .. key games in the swiac, as linton, eastern greene and bloomfield all look to stay unbeaten in conference play.. both north vermillion and south vermillion were looking for road wins tonight.. in all we have highlights from 10 games.. it's been a long a time since we've seen terre haute north in action.. weather forcing the patriots to wait two weeks to try and build off their best win of the season... last time the north hit the court, it picked up a big conference indiana win at columbus north.. coach woelfle and company stepping out of conference tonight with a road game against clay city. the patriots come out rusty.. but jovan morris getting buckets in the 4th.. he drives to the tin for the hoop and harm .. patriots up by 24 points.. but then something just comes over clay city.. that's drew steward who hits from downtown .. here come the eels .. gianni pipes hits a three of his own.. he catches fire late.. pipes again from downtown.. keep them coming.. what a shooting performance by the eels in the 4th quarter.. they knock that lead to 12.. but tate cooper and jovan morris back in the game to shut it down.. 17 points for cooper.. 15 for morris .. a valiant effort down the stretch by clay city.. but the patriots put another one in the win column .. north 64-52 over the eels. vincennes lincoln was looking to continue their domination against the county rival south knox.... the alices have won 20 straight over the spartans... the two met at the famous adams coliseum in vincennes.... alices ball.....tate shuckman drives and drops the floater..... vincennes lincoln up two in the third.... gage bobe was feeling it tonight for south knox...bang on the three and look at his expression, he knew he was in the zone.... that ties the game... sam corona thinks about the three..... couple dribbles and helps vincennes lincoln retake a two-point lead... corona was making plays in the third .....he misses, but follows his shot....he gives vincennes their biggest lead of the game at 27- 23.... gage bobe was the best player on the floor... end of the third he splits the defenders for two of his 14..... south knox down two going to the fourth... final quarter....bobe going all chris paul with the sweet bounce pass to brandon fickling.....that ties the game at 27... when it was money time with the game on the line it was gage bobe time... look at him score and draw the foul to give south knox a 30-27 lead... otherway spencer corona converts an old fashion three-point play for vincennes lincoln...alices down 35-34 with just over a minute to go... less than 10 seconds to play....vincenne s down three with the ball... alices get a great look to tie, but hunter hopwood three rims out.... what a ballgame between these two county rivals.... south knox wins 37-34 .... the spartans snap a 20-game losing streak to the alices and pick up their first win over vincennes lincoln since 1993... we entered the night with three teams that haven't loss a swiac game.... two of them faced each other as bloomfield hosted eastern greene .... one of my favorites, legendary coach ron mcbride firing t-shirts into the stands...i want one coach.... isaac combs is a guard in a six-six big mans body....what a move and hoop an unbeaten swiac record, they had a home conference game versus north daviess ... north daviess gives noah woodward a little to much room....the linton miner makes them pay from distance .... jalen knepp gets the ball along the baseline....the north daviess cougar likes his look and gets the friendly bounce... kip fougerousse is one heck of a baseball player, the iu commit isn't bad at hoops.... he finds a treasue at the bottom of the net on that three... linton continues to fire away from deep and why not when you hit them like they do ....woodward good again... linton rolls 69-33 .....the miners have won a season--high five straight....they move to three and ohh in the swiac.... [532]no 7 nc rp-vo after snapping the state's longest losing streak.. the north central thunderbirds decided they like this winning thing.. the t-birds won again last night at martinsville illinois .. tonight they're looking for back to back wins for the first time since 20-15 .. riverton parke visiting farmersburg for a friday night showdown.. 1st quarter.. initial shot is no good.. but avery briddick snags the rebound and pushes straight to the rim.. panthers on the board first.. watch out for north central's chase wisely.. get that outta here.. what a swat for the t-birds only senior.. playing like it there.. later. loose ball reeled in by north central.. they push it ahead to bryton suggs who lays it in.. but it's the panthers who come out on top in this one.. riverton parke beats north central 63-57.. that's r-p's 3rd win in a row over the t- birds. shakamak and wrv facing off for the 2nd time in 17 days.. tonight's matchup in jasonville... and the wolverines were rolling in the 3rd quarter.. check out andrew ellett spinning away from the basket.. the fade away and one .. a big time play.. then.. ellett again fights through a double team this time and gets to the rim.. not sure how you even stop that.. end of the 3rd .. tanner denham goes behind the back and pulls up for the buzzer beater three.. w-r-v down four after three.. but shakamak does the job at the free throw line.. lane gilbert.. you see him there.. goes 16-of-16 from the charity stripe.. he goes for 30 points.. as a team.. the lakers 26-of-27 from the line.. shakamak staves off the w-r-v rally... lakers win it 54-39. we're going to take a timeout....when we come back we'll check in on north vermillion, south vermillion and rockville... and we have college hoops with iu and the isu women's basketball teams... in the paint, will be