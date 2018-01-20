Speech to Text for Snow nose and dogs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and experts says ... fewer days in the sun could change a dog's appearance. "snow nose" or "winter nose" is when a dog's normally black nose turns pale or pink. according to the american kennel club ... it's most common in animals with light skin and fur. it's not clear why exactly the pigment in the nose disappears but experts think it could be because animals get less sunlight in the winter months. one local dog owner says... she has not noticed a change in her pets appearance... but has noticed a change in attitude this season. mine are definitely a lot more lazy. they like to sleep around a lot more and they snuggle more so i think it's more just they know it's cold and so they're a lot less active. they like to just kind of chill." experts say "snow nose" is not bad for your pet... and there is nothing you can do to make the pigment come back. the color will most likely fade back ... in the summer. now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go