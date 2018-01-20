Speech to Text for Foster Care Bill Follow Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bill she says would improve communications with the indiana department of child services. we told you about the bill that would require d-c-s meet with hoosier foster parents to come up with a bill of rights. news 10's heather good has more on where the bill stands now. foster mom -- kristi cundiff -- has been traveling to the statehouse to promote this bill. she was there thursday as many advocates testified in favor of senate bill 233. cundiff says -- if this bill were to pass -- it would allow foster families and d-c-s to better share ideas... and come up with solutions to problems facing hoosier children. she is optimistic the bill will pass after this most recent trip... [b10]foster care bill folo-front sotvo the positive in the foster care bill of rights is that it's bipartisan and both sides are coming together and saying, yes this is needed for the sake of the foster child." similar laws are already in place in sixteen other states. the bill will go to the senate floor for a vote next week. a similar bill is also working through the house. back to you. [b11]air show presser-vo 2005 was the last time terre haute held