Speech to Text for Terre Haute Air Show press conference

get more women to vote in the upcoming election. the terre haute regional airport is eager to get this year's air show underway. they are excited to bring back an event terre haute hasn't seen since 2005. news 10's garrett brown is live at the terre haute regional airport. he joins us now with more on what you can expect. yes just a few hours ago the air show committee held a press conference. they announced a few new acts that even has me excited for the show. even better news is that the planning for the event is well ahead of schedule. though it's a patch of icy land now the airport is ready to host its first airshow in nearly 13 years. they have a rough layout already for the event that is expected to bring in thousands. "i think we are 2 to three months ahead of the planning curve. if we can stay there and have a good plan, we're going to have a smooth show. if you don't have a good plan than you have chaos and you don't want chaos." bill foraker is the director of the event. he broke down the biggest names coming to town. with the most recent announcement being the f-22 raptor. foraker is excited about this addition since one of the air forces newest aircrafts. "the f-22 demo team, i think this is just the second year for them. last year they have a very limited schedule. so for us to get into that the first year is a tremendous advantage for us. and theres not a lot of places where you can see an f-22 fly." they also have pilots from indiana taking part in the event. either way its an event that the airport is excited to get off the ground. not only to present a show for the ages, but also help drive up the local economy. "we're trying to keep it as a local show so we're not having national vendors come in. we're doing local people for portopottys, local people for food, local people for all the different supplies and services. we're trying to stay as local as much as we can. i think we're going to put some more money back into the community at the same time." now if you are interested in checking out the show and want to buy tickets now you can! right now tickets are only ten dollars compared to twenty dollars at the gate on august 18th and 19th. im going to try to see if i can get my tickets now. reporting live from the terre hatue regional airport, for news 10 im garrett brown. back to you.