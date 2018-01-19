Speech to Text for St Pats Peaceful Protest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

martin luther king junior's dream" ... "saint patrick school" in terre haute .. "held a peaceful protest". it was modeled after "the civil rights leader's protests". organizers say this is the culmination of several lessons on doctor martin luther king junior. they say they have been teaching students about doctor king for the past several weeks. the protest was designed to give younger students a visual explanation of the way the late civil rights icons protested. students sat in darkness and witnessed speeches and music. they even participated in chants. organizers say it's important to make sure students learn from doctor king and take his lessons of peace to their lives. one student was able to play the part of dr. king in the program. he says the role means a lot to him. [b11]st patrick school peaceful protest-sot mark masaka: "it's good that i'm able to show the kids and at least give them a visual. i'm happy that they don't have to watch another video. i mean it's usually more engaging. teachers at the school say the lessons of dr. king teach students to be better problem solvers.