Speech to Text for Makinzi Meurer shares milestone with parents

family down at north knox high school.... back in september lady warriors volleyball coach tammy meurer picked up her 500th career win... then last night her husband steve meurer, earned his 300th career coaching win in north knox girls basketball victory at sullivan... both those milestones came this season with their superstar junior daugther makinzi meurer on each team .... makinzi says she lucky to have her mom and dad as her coach! its the greatest thing. they told me a couple years ago it could happen. we kept getting closer and closer to it and it happens. they are both the best coaches i could ask for