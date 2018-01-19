wx_icon Terre Haute 45°

Tonya Pfaff running for 43rd District

the indiana statehouse. tonya pfaff filed to run for the seat kersey will vacate this november. paff has been a teacher for 24 years. she's seen many changes come to education from indianapolis. "i'm tired of my profession getting beat up. i'm tired of so many things going on. and if i can make a difference, i'm going to try." ////////// paff is a life-long resident of terre haute. her father, fred nation, ran for mayor, and her brother, todd, is a current terre haute city councilman. [b9]donnelly and opioids-otsr sot indiana senator joe donnelly

