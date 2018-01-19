Speech to Text for Wheel House Donuts in Rockville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

house donuts in rockville indiana. valerie vezey and her husband craig waugh opened wheel house donuts back in september with one thing in mind. "everyone in the whole world loves coffee and donuts, and because we love coffee and donuts , and everywhere we go we always check out the local coffee shop, the local donut shop and being from canada we have a cultural history with donuts and we wanted to bring that to rockville." "a very relaxing calm area, somewhere your going to come into, grab your coffee , your donut , sit and enjoy the day or your afternoon." rachel engle is a regular at wheel house donuts, so what's her favorite? "the salted carmel is my favorite...you know ....when they put that carmel topping on there. and then key it up with a carmel latte and i'm in heaven." "so our donuts are not like other donuts shops, it's a custom donut place where you get to choose what kind of icing you want, what kind of topping you want and we make them for you fresh while you're waiting." nat/// my name is mike and i want a lot of donuts nat/// chocolate "so peanut butter and chocolate is a very popular combination and you can do that with peanut butter drizzle, you can do that with peanut butter cups." nat/// mike theirs a bucket of chocolate back here! "we've got 5 different kind of icings and ten different kinds of toppings and you can can mix them however your mind can imagine. " nat/// this is chocolate with reece's pieces. "the strawberry and fruity pebble donut has been described as my childhood on a donut." nat/// carmel, sea salt, reeces peanut butter cup, chocolate drizzle...heaven... that's what it is. " love the peanut butter drizzle on a chocolate donut, it's a classic. it never goes out of style and unfortetly i have not yet gotten sick of them. " nat/// it tastes like a peppermint patty but in donut cake form which makes it a thousand times better. wheel house donuts, fork in the road approved nat/// i