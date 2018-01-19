wx_icon Terre Haute 45°

wx_icon Robinson 44°

wx_icon Zionsville 40°

wx_icon Rockville 45°

wx_icon Casey 44°

wx_icon Brazil 45°

wx_icon Marshall 45°

Clear

Friday Early Forecast

Posted: Fri Jan 19 14:59:34 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 19 14:59:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

low around 28. south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. saturdaypartly sunny, with a high near 43. south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. saturday nighta slight chance of showers before midnight, then patchy drizzle with a chance of showers after midnight. patchy fog. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 37. south wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 40%.

