Speech to Text for Parke County Theft Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

construction equipment".. and lands "a parke county man" in jail. "this mini excavator" was reported stolen "from a greenwood job site in december". it's also valued at more than "50"-thousand-dollars. acting on a tip from an indianapolis construction rental store.. "indiana state police say".. "the equipment" was identified as stolen. "the excavator" was seized and "the suspect" arrested. that suspect.. is "this man".. "34"-year-old "bradley thompson" "of rosedale". he faces "1"-felony charge "of possession of stolen property". how about all that sunshine today?! and on top of that.. the warmer temperatures! we're finally headed in the