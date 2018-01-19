wx_icon Terre Haute 45°

wx_icon Robinson 44°

wx_icon Zionsville 40°

wx_icon Rockville 45°

wx_icon Casey 43°

wx_icon Brazil 45°

wx_icon Marshall 45°

Clear

Parke County Theft Arrest

Parke County Theft Arrest

Posted: Fri Jan 19 14:49:44 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 19 14:49:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Parke County Theft Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

construction equipment".. and lands "a parke county man" in jail. "this mini excavator" was reported stolen "from a greenwood job site in december". it's also valued at more than "50"-thousand-dollars. acting on a tip from an indianapolis construction rental store.. "indiana state police say".. "the equipment" was identified as stolen. "the excavator" was seized and "the suspect" arrested. that suspect.. is "this man".. "34"-year-old "bradley thompson" "of rosedale". he faces "1"-felony charge "of possession of stolen property". how about all that sunshine today?! and on top of that.. the warmer temperatures! we're finally headed in the

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It