Speech to Text for Quintin Towles Jr. Sentencing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"in a police action shooting". "quintin tolls junior" was in court today "for his sentencing hearing". after several hours of both parties presenting evidence.. and giving arguments.. "news 10" is told.. there is still "no" sentence. "judge john roach" has now give "both sides" until february 9th to enter briefs.. that's when "he says".. he will make his decision. in 20-15.. "police say".. "tolls" ignored orders from police.. to drop a weapon during a burglary call. that resulted in "tolls" being shot by police "3"-times. "a tip".. leads to the recovery "of stolen