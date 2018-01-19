wx_icon Terre Haute 45°

Quintin Towles Jr. Sentencing

Posted: Fri Jan 19 14:49:06 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 19 14:49:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"in a police action shooting". "quintin tolls junior" was in court today "for his sentencing hearing". after several hours of both parties presenting evidence.. and giving arguments.. "news 10" is told.. there is still "no" sentence. "judge john roach" has now give "both sides" until february 9th to enter briefs.. that's when "he says".. he will make his decision. in 20-15.. "police say".. "tolls" ignored orders from police.. to drop a weapon during a burglary call. that resulted in "tolls" being shot by police "3"-times. "a tip".. leads to the recovery "of stolen

