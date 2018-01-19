Speech to Text for Sony DADC Tax Abatements

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news 10".. in the wake of sony d-a-d-c's lay-off annoucement. they're letting "375"-workers g "by august". "1"-question we keep hearing... what is going to happen "with sony's tax abatements" "from th city council"? news 10's.. "jon swaner".. sat down with "1"-councilman today.. who's looked into that very issue. ////////// susie, we sat down with councilman karrum nasser. and like so many who serve the city, he's disheartened by the layoffs. according to the city clerk's office, the city council has awarded sony dadc "8" tax abatements. however, three of those abatements have expired or will expire this year. "the question that the council will have to have is do we find them in non compliance and take their tax abatement away and make it more difficult for sony to provide the jobs for the remaining employees or move a new line of technology to come here, or do we leave them and allow them to move forward." compliance hearings for tax abatements won't take place until june, so that's the earliest the council can take up this issue. we'll hear much more from nasser at the top of the hour. back to you. //////// it's an issue around the globe.. and now,