Recycled Percussion

Posted: Fri Jan 19 04:42:31 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 19 04:42:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

isu performing arts series: recycled percussion tirey hall, tilson auditorium thursday january 25, 2018 7:30pm - 9:30pm the junk rock band "recycled percussion" has been unstoppable since their hit performances on america's got talent in 2009. the band has taken "found" junk items and used them to create an energetic and fun performance that has gained worldwide recognition. with over 4,000 shows under their belt, "recycled percussion" will be an exciting evening of fun! for tickets call 812-237-3770, come in to the hulman center ticket office, or go online to ticketmaster.com. isu students get in free when they present a valid id.

